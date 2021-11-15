The Junior League of Birmingham Hosting Market Noel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Junior League of Birmingham will host its 15th annual Market Noel beginning Nov. 17. The event runs through Nov. 20 at the Finley Center.

Organizers say the four-day event gives shoppers a chance to shop from more than 80 stores from across the nation in all one place. They say they welcome vendors from here in the state of Alabama and throughout the Southeast.

In addition to the days of shopping, organizers say there are several other fun events to help people get into the holiday spirit and support the Junior League’s mission of improving lives of Birmingham’s men and women. Happening throughout the week will be the popular Preview Noel event. Organizers say it gives people a merry sneak peek into the Market Noel with private shopping experiences, entertainment, and food. Organizers say there will also be a first responders’ lunch, Junior League of Birmingham Hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies.

Proceeds from this event go directly back into the community through the Junior League’s 30 community projects. You can purchase tickets at marketnoel.net.