The Future of the Abandoned Carraway Hospital Uncertain

Only on CBS 42, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodson and CBS 42 News Anchor Art Franklin take viewers inside the 53 acre property. The mayor says people living in the nearby Druid Hills community want something done about an eyesore. The hospital closed in October of 2008 and sits in ruins. There is busted out windows, ripped out HVAC units, exposed insulation, broken glass and more. In addition to being part of neighborhood blight neighbors say the open property is dangerous.

After hearing complaints from neighbors and touring the site, Mayor Randall Woodfin says he wants the owners of the property to do something about it ASAP.

We tracked down Corporate Realty who says they have contract on the property from the Lovelady Center and sees the property as an opportunity for the city.

