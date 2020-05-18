The FTA awards Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit $21 million grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a $21.4 million grant award to the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

MAX Transit will use the grant funds for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses to maintain necessary services during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

Williams also says the funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel, as well as supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.

