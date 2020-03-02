The 1st cadaver dog joins the Walker County Sheriff’s Office & Coroner’s Office

WALKER COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s office are hoping to solve more missing persons and cold cases.

They plan on doing that with the help of a new member of the team, a black lab named Duke.

Duke is being trained as a cadaver dog with his K9 handler, Deputy Coroner Alex Daniel.

Deputy Daniel and Duke have been training for months on cadaver scent. He uses a large tennis ball that shows Duke it’s time to get to work. In order to get the ball, Duke has to go find the cadaver, or as Deputy Daniel said, “go find the bones.”

When Duke finds the cadaver, he sits down to show his partner that he found something.

Walker County coroner Joey Vick said they’re seeing a lot of missing person cases in the county and hopes Duke will be of great help to the families during that difficult time.

“I can’t imagine anything worse. I also pastor a church and being the coroner, I also are with people when they’re notified of a death or when a death has to be revealed to the family, and the closure is sometimes the only piece of mind people will get and I hope with the cadaver dog, that we can bring closure to some families,” said Vick.

Deputy Daniel said Duke was born for this role and even before he started training him as a cadaver dog, he was being trained for therapy. He said Duke isn’t just a working dog, but also a companion.

“We train with cadaver and we’re doing scent imprinting where he learns to locate the scent and learns to be alert on the scent. Now to the dog, it’s just a game for him. The same with marijuana or any other type of drug, it’s a game for the dog and they learn how to do that and get a reward for finding it,” said Deputy Daniel.

Deputy Daniel said Duke is like a child to him, he lives with him and goes almost everywhere with him.

Duke and Deputy Daniel are planning to get their certification shortly and will soon after be hitting the streets of Walker County.

