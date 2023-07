HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The FILES Arts Project will hold its Day of Dance on Saturday as it celebrates 10 years of dance and music training for youth in the community.

According to TFAP, the Day of Dance will be at Homewood Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with four individual classes throughout the day. The classes are free and open to the public, and those who are interested in participating can RSVP here.