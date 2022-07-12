BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Compassion Project is a new partnership that is truly a one-stop shop serving those who are experiencing homelessness in the Birmingham area.

The Faith Chapel Care Center, Food for Our Journey and God’s Loving Hands are all working together to provide food, cooling shelters, showers, laundry, health services and fun activities for those in need.

Organizers said when the World Games was announced in Birmingham, they wanted to do something special for the homeless community in addition to the work they were already doing.

Debra Blaylock is a minister for Faith Chapel and says it’s been a blessing to see so many organizations come together to make a difference.

“They’re people like we’re people, and it’s important that we not forget about those that are experiencing homelessness. I tell people all the time, most of us are two paychecks away from being possibly homeless ourselves so we have to keep that in mind. They’re our family, they’re our citizens so we have to care for them too,” Blaylock said,

The Care Center is open every single day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be available through the end of the World Games on Sunday, July 18.

Blaylock said she hopes this partnership can continue and expand beyond the World Games.

