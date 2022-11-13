PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today marks the grand opening of Pelham’s newly relocated Fire Station No. 3- a brand new state of the art facility. This new station replaces its previous location on Highway 52.

With the relocation some may have concerns of what this means for those near the previous location. City officials tell CBS42 you won’t see much of a difference.

Fire chief, Mike Reid, says station number three was moved from highway 52 to Highway 11 to help better serve their fastest growing area.

“We’re minutes closer,” Chief Reid said. “In some cases, seven to 10 minutes closer than where we were at 52 and 11. So it definitely gets us on the scene faster so that we can provide that care much faster.”

But now the previous location on highway 52 no longer exists. So, what does this mean for arrival time in that territory? According to city leaders, nothing will change.

“You have station one that’s a few minutes over down 52 and 31 and so it can pick up right in that 52-11 area around the Publix and where we have the church and the school,” said Maurice Mercer who serves as Pelham City Council President. “So, that particular area will not see any difference.

With the help of Fire Station No. 1., Chief Reid says response time to 1-65 will see no change as well. He says they feel very conformable with the new station’s operations.

“This fire station was made operational in April, and so we’ve had a good six months to see and adjust that territory for station one and make sure that we are still meeting our goals as far as response time and we are so far,” said Chief Reid.

For those who have any concerns, Chief Reid encourages you to reach out to him or city officials. He says their contact information can be found on the city’s website: https://pelhamalabama.gov/.