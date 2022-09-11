OXFORD Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Oxford remembers 9/11 21 years later. The city hosted a memorial service to honor those who gave their lives to save others that day.

Oxford first responders and community members gathered at Liberty Park not only to remember the lives lost on 9/11, but to honor those who continue to serve and sacrifice daily.

Keynote speaker, Matt Russell, tell us Oxford’s 9/11 memorial service was about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago today.

He hopes those who attended the service walked away with a message of unity.

“Our society these days wants to focus more on what separates us than what brings us together,” Russell said. “That most responders are a rallying point for all the communities, especially local communities.”

Fire chief, Gary Sparks, has served as a first responder for 39 years.

He says first responders answer calls with bravery every day, not knowing their fate in what lies ahead.

“Even though it’s in the back of your mind you know it can happen, but you block that,” Sparks said during the memorial. “And you go in, and you do your job.”

Oxford mayor, Alton Craft, hopes our country will always remember the sacrifices made not only on 9/11, but daily by all local first responders.

“Don’t let this country ever forget what they have done- what they give up for us every day,” Craft said during the service. “You know, just because it’s not a gigantic fire, when our firemen walk into a fire it could be their last day. When the police officer pulls somebody over it could be their last day.”

Mayor Craft shares today’s service was Oxford’s way of saying ‘Thank you’ to the heroes of 9/11 and those who continue to fight for our safety every day.