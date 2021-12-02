The city of Irondale preparing for Christmas at the Caboose

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)- The city of Irondale is trying something new to celebrate the holiday season. The city will hold Christmas at the Caboose on Saturday, December 4. The caboose is located at 1921 1st Avenue South. It will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Organizers say Christmas at the Caboose is all about fun dancing in the street, giving the community a chance to reconnect and supporting small businesses. Some of the food vendors expected to attend the event is Cousins Maine Lobsters, CoCo Crabs, Smoke on Wheels and many others. They also say this event replaces the annual Christmas parade. This year’s organizers are also adding the Little Miss Choo Choo. This is a chance for children 3-6 years old to have a chance to practice their stage presence.