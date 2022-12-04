The city of Eutaw looks to recover after an EF-1 tornado tore through the area early last week.

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday night’s EF-1 tornado left the city of Eutaw in ruin and many residents with broken hearts.

Looking to the future, however, those who live there say they have hope and see a light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Powerful emotion rose to the surface at Ezekiel Baptist Church thus afternoon as community and church members prayed over the destruction.

“We’re not letting this disaster distract us from praising the Lord,” said Reverend Samuel Noland, pastor of Ezekiel Baptist Church.

Reverend Noland says he has faith that God has a plan for their church, but that doesn’t eliminate the pain some longtime church members feel from the loss of the only church building they’ve ever known.

“A church that we couldn’t wait to get back into because when COVID came, you know, we kind of went out of church,” said County Commissioner Corey Cockrell who is a Church Member at Ezekiel Baptist. “So, we’ve been really excited to get back in and to come and see that it was totally destroyed, it was just devastating to us.”

The town as whole has suffered great loss, but city leaders say there is joy to be found in the community coming together as one.

“And when I say that the pastor, the deacon, the community, the citizens, all of us is just coming together- We have people that are reaching out from different areas,” said Eutaw Mayor, Latasha Johnson. “We had the University of Alabama reaching out to us, University of West Alabama- just different people reaching out, helping.”

Reverend Noland says by the grace of God and any help they receive, everything will be alright.

“Because I’m trusting in God, and he has brought us this far, and he won’t leave us now. When you have trouble, it’ll make you stronger, and this is making us stronger- Trusting and depending on the Lord.”

To learn more about how you can contribute to those in need throughout the Eutaw community, you can contact the following:

Deacon David Finch Sr. and Virginia Finch- (205) 372-2512

Deacon Avery Wilson (205) 496-0264

Mckiva Wilson- (205) 496-0108