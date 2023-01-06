BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is making strides toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area.

City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing.

Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month safe sleep pilot program, where homeless individuals will be provided with overnight shelter and wraparound services to help get them back on their feet.

The city plans to partner with Pallet Shelter to provide the overnight micro shelters. City leaders say the sleeping units will come with heating and cooling along with a bed and key for safety.

“I think the most important thing in what we’ve heard from our residents who are experiencing homelessness is an opportunity to have a place that feels safe, that has a key, that feels like yours where you can bring your things, where you can lay down your troubles of the day and feel like you’re safe and secure,” said Meghan Venable-Thomas, the Director of Community Development for the city of Birmingham.

Nichrien Smith, who is part of the city’s homeless community, says the idea of this program gives him hope.

“People actually have opportunities to, you know, get their self back together, and you know, get back with their families,” Smith said. “I don’t believe in just providing housing. That’s not the only issue that people struggle with.”

Venable-Thomas says the city and its partners would work to provide wraparound services that will help people thrive like health services, case management, transportation, and workforce training.

“It really takes all of these comprehensive components to be able to do that,” said Venable-Thomas. “And so, how do we do that work well? How do we understand from our lessons that we’re learning that really transition us into more permanent housing after this pilot?”

Birmingham city councilman Hunter Williams says those taking part in the program can also find employment, helping tackle other issues in the city like littering.

“Incentivize them with paying jobs to pick up litter and assist our public works crews that are already short-staffed and need the assistance in that area,” said Williams.

City leaders say that if the pilot program is approved on Jan. 10, the city will then launch a request for proposal to find the partners and sites best fit to help run and host the program. They hope to have ribbon cuttings for the micro shelters as early as May of this year.