The city of Bessemer helping tornado victims

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)– On Wednesday, the mayor of Bessemer and community leaders will hold a news conference at the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce starting at 11 a.m.
The city has been collecting items for Fultondale and Center Point tornado victims and is expected to deliver all of the donations on Friday.
