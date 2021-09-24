The ‘Chubbfather’ makes us an offer we can’t refuse on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chubbfather himself stopped by for Food Truck Friday!

Will Chloewinski, the owner of Chubbfathers, said that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since. Fair portions and fair prices, the Chubbfather tries to take care of the community that’s taken care of him for many, many years.

After cooking in the magic city here and there, Chloewinski opened up his own restaurant almost 10 years ago before eventually expanded to the food truck.

Chubbfathers has become a staple in Shelby County and not just because of the food, but because of the man behind the Sloppy Fries. Chloewinski and his team have taken it upon themselves to help out the community anyway they can.

Make sure to stop by Chubbfathers location in Alabaster or find the man himself cruising around Shelby and Jefferson County. Chloewinski will be parked up this evening at the Holiday Inn in Tuscaloosa.

Also, if you make your way to Bryant-Denny Stadium this year for a Crimson Tide football game, make sure to stop at one of three Chubbfathers stands inside the stadium for some great gameday grub.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!