BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, The Black Cherry Tree Project (TBCTP) is holding an opening reception for its second annual exhibition which will showcase art inspired by the Jefferson County Memorial Project’s (JCMP) extensive victim archives.

In collaboration with the JCMP, TBCTP’s arts-centered initiative seeks to memorialize 33 African Americans lynched in Jefferson County from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. The project hopes these exhibitions will foster “a dialogue around race, justice and community unity.”

The exhibition will be called “Branches of Memory: Celebrating New Voices of The Black Cherry Tree Project.”

The opening reception is free and open to all and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Gallery Vox at 1623 Pinson St. The exhibition will be up until January 14, 2024.

On December 15, artists will also perform pieces of art at The Greenhouse, located at 602 19th St. Ensley, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Finally, a tree-planting ceremony will take place between January and March of 2024 at multiple Birmingham public parks. TBCTP said it plans to plant 33 black cherry tree saplings, each marking an African American victim of lynching in Jefferson County.

The trees will be complemented by markers and QR codes that tell the stories of the individuals they honor.

