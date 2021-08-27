Birmingham Bulls selling game-worn gear during yard sale Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When it was time to get rid of things before Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, we used to have these things called yard sales. On Saturday, the Birmingham Bulls Hockey team are doing just that.

With the equipment they used last season, the team is offering authentic Bulls gear including helmets, padded pants, posters and more. That means next time you go to a bulls game at the Pelham Civic Complex, you can be a suited-up super fan.

“Fans can come buy a a piece of equipment for memorabilia purposes or if they play hockey they can get some pro pads a pro stick and they can get it at a huge discount,” said David Koonce, vice president of communications for the Bulls.

The Bulls yard sale will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the back side of the Pelham Civic Complex.

