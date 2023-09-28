BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Featuring music from operas by Mozart, Donizetti and Rossini, the Billy Goats Gruff is coming to Birmingham next weekend with what organizers said is “the perfect introduction to the world of opera.”

The Billy Goats Gruff is a family-friendly performance that will take place at the Avondale Park Amphitheater at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on October 7.

“It really is a fun show,” said Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes, general director of Opera Birmingham. “This is the third year that we have done these family operas at Avondale Park. And it’s really a fun time for the whole family.

“We have these colorful sets and costumes. The performers really get into playing the characters and ham it up, which really keeps people engaged. These performances are in English, and the story is fairly familiar and also helps young children to be able to follow along. It’s really just a great time for the whole family.”

There will also be a special guest appearance from “Billy the Kidd,” the famous goat who trotted his way to fame this summer when he escaped from his owner and created his own adventures across the Birmingham metro area.

Billy will be available for photos with your family after the performances for $5. The proceeds will go to Billy’s upkeep.

For more details on The Billy Goats Gruff performance, visit the opera's website here.