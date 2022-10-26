The amount of fishing gear you must take with you while fishing can be overwhelming, but a good fishing vest can help you organize everything.

ALABAMA (STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Alabama using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

1 / 40Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Alligator Gar

– Weight: 151 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Tensaw River

– Record set by Richard Johnson in 2009

2 / 40Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Shechi

– Record set by Tod A. Groover in 1989

3 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Fort Payne Res

– Record set by Shelley Meadows in 2007

4 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 120 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Holt Reservoir

– Record set by John Paul in 2012

5 / 40dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Ketona Lakes by Birmingham

– Record set by T.S. Hudson in 1950

6 / 40Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 18 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Lake Tuscaloosa

– Record set by Nelson Ray Sansing in 2005

7 / 40Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons

Buffalo

– Weight: 57 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Guntersville Reservoir

– Record set by Ralph B. Lowery in 1990

8 / 40WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 13 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Charles A. Lane in 1984

9 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 35 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Bear Creek

10 / 40Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Dyas Creek

– Record set by Michael P. Ryan in 1976

11 / 40Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Inland Lake

– Record set by Donald R. Cox in 1967

12 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 80 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Alabama River near Selma

– Record set by Rick Conner in 1986

13 / 40Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Wilson Reservoir

– Record set by Wilson Brock in 1949

14 / 40Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Grass Carp

– Weight: 73 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Guntersville Reservoir

– Record set by Bradley D. Bridges, Sr. in 2012

15 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 9 oz

– Location: McLamore Pond

– Record set by Caleb Miller in 2005

16 / 40Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 25 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Sipsey Fork

– Record set by E.H. Hodges in 1996

17 / 40Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Mountain View Lake

– Record set by Thomas Burgin in 1987

18 / 40Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Yellow River

19 / 40Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 32 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Jordan Reservoir

– Record set by Gary Smyth in 1985

20 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 19 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Wilson Dam Tailwater

– Record set by Steve Leatherwood in 1972

21 / 40Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock

Paddlefish

– Weight: 52 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Wilson Reservoir

– Record set by Susan Holland in 1982

22 / 40Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 1 oz

– Location: Mud Creek

– Record set by Otha Hamm in 2006

23 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Choctawhatchee River

– Record set by Archie Russ in 2010

24 / 40Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Chattahoochee State Park

25 / 40David Cartier // Shutterstock

Redeye Bass

– Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Choccolocco Creek

– Record set by Terry Johnson in 2000

26 / 40Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons

Redfin Pickerel

– Weight: 0 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Armstrong Creek

– Record set by Frank Lambert in 2010

27 / 40Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Paint Rock River

– Record set by James R. Stewart in 1995

28 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 5 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Wilson Dam Tailwater

– Record set by William F. Huntley in 1972

29 / 40John Czenke // Shutterstock

Silver Redhorse

– Weight: 14 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Wilson Dam Tailwater

– Record set by Chris Stephenson in 1995

30 / 40CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Wheeler Dam Tailwater

– Record set by Owen F. Smith in 1950

31 / 40Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Lewis Smith Reservoir

– Record set by Phillip C. Terry in 1978

32 / 40Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Spotted Gar

– Weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Cotaco Creek

– Record set by Winston Baker in 1987

33 / 40slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 55 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Tallapoosa River

34 / 40wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 10 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Weiss Reservoir

– Record set by Julia Hurley in 1980

35 / 40Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Jimmy A. Barfield in 1986

36 / 40Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Warrior River

– Record set by Ben DeMott in 1987

37 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

White Catfish

– Weight: 10 lbs 5 oz

– Location: not available

– Record set by Roy T. Britton in 1981

38 / 40Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Martin Lake

– Record set by Jeremy S. White in 2000

39 / 40Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock

Yellow Bass

– Weight: 2 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Guntersville Reservoir

– Record set by Dennis M. Woebbeking in 2000

40 / 40John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Wheeler Reservoir

– Record set by Matthew K. Patterson in 2000