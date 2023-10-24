BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City Classic is approaching – a game thousands across Alabama look forward to attending every year.

“There’s nothing like it,” said former Birmingham City Councilor and Alabama A&M Alum, Jay Roberson.

This year marks the 82nd Magic City Classic and organizers with the event said they look forward to continuing the annual traditional of having a parade, tailgating and live music on the last Saturday of October.

Magic City Classic Executive Director Perren King said preparation efforts have already begun at Legion Field as kickoff is just days away.

“Some people come just for the bands. Some people are here just to see people they couldn’t see since the last Classic,” King said. “Everything that happens for this is about family reunion and that fellowship and everything that you see again two days from now. It will be the best smells on this side of heaven to be out here.”

Roberson said the Classic is nothing short of a tradition among generations.

“Seniors all the way down to toddlers wearing the maroon and white, black and gold; I think that’s awesome,” said Roberson.

Aside from all the festivities and competitive nature between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University, the history both Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) share is what makes the Classic so meaningful.

“The pageantry, the history and the tradition of these two HBCUs has been in existence for many generations, throughout the state of Alabama and throughout this country,” Roberson said.

Organizers said they’re expecting up to 65,000 people to attend this year’s Magic City Classic football game.