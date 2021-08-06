The Atomic Lounge closing after 4 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Say goodbye to the costumes, the Birmingham-inspired “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” mural, and “Sex Panther.” The Atomic Lounge is closing.

The bar, a unique attraction along 1st Avenue North that received critical acclaim from several organizations, will close Oct. 9. Feizal Valli, who started the cocktail bar with his wife, Rachael Roberts, back in 2017, first made the announcement Thursday on Facebook.

Here is Valli’s statement:

“As some of you may have already heard, the Atomic Lounge will be closing its doors soon. It’s been a tumultuous year, both for this industry and for us personally. It’s been our pleasure to have had so many of you here, to make so many new and lifelong friends. From the first day the Atomic has exceeded our expectations; Best in Birmingham, Best in the state, 3 (!) James Beard nominations. All from a little bar that dressed you up as a squirrel, slapped a Sex Panther tattoo on you and every now and then, made a decent cocktail. We still have some time together, the last day will be October 9. So let’s have a few more of those Panthers, shoot some questionable whiskey and put on a costume one last time in the next few weeks. Thank you Birmingham, for everything.”

Last year, the James Beard Foundation named Atomic as having the “Outstanding Bar Program.” It has also been profiled magazine in the Oxford American and was recently named “Best Cocktail Bar in Alabama” by The Daily Meal.

Attempts to reach Valli and Atomic staff for comment were not successful.

