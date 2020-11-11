The American Village in Montevallo reopens for Veterans Day

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the American Village is opening their doors, only for Veterans Day.

Melanie Poole, communications officer at The American Village, said they think it’s important to be open on Veterans Day, to honor the men and women who have and continue to serve our country.

“It’s so important to thank and honor and our veterans in our everyday walk of life,” Poole said. “This day is very important to us as is Memorial Day, Independence Day, and we honor veterans every day, but especially today.”

Poole said Nov. 11 also marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Compact so they’ll be commemorating that as well as Veterans Day.

The American Village will be open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is free. They are required everyone to get their temperature checked and wear masks.

Brief ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Poole said if you can’t come out on Veterans Day, there are other ways to honor veterans.

“Everyday you can register a veteran or active member of the military on our website. It’s totally free. You go online, upload information about there birth, their branch of service, what battles they served in, what medals they won. Tell us their story because they’re not always going to be with us, ” said Poole.

LATEST POSTS