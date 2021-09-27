The Alabama Butterbean Festival kicks off Friday

Pinson, Ala. (WIAT)- The Alabama Butterbean Festival returns to Pinson on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. Admission is free for this event that celebrates the Southern legume.

In addition to the live entertainment, festivalgoers can enjoy carnival rides and attractions. A fireworks show will take place on Friday to cap opening night events at approximately 9 p.m.

Saturday morning activities involve the annual 5k Fun Run. You can also find a display of the World Record Holding Butterbean Pot. The record, set in 2010 for the largest pot of baked beans, saw the pot filled with more than one-thousand gallons of beans. The official mascot, Bucky Butterbean, will be available for pictures.

The Alabama Butterbean Festival will take place at the intersection of Pinson Main Street and Pinson Boulevard. It will be open on Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

You can find more information on all events including registration for the Pet Parade and 5K on alabamabutterbeanfestival.com.