BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Are you in the market for a new vehicle? You have a chance to check out the latest style and support local charities.

The Alabama Auto Show returns to Birmingham this year. Organizers say the show comes at a critical time for the auto industry. The industry is dealing with critical component shortages and high gas prices. Organizers say the show will feature 2022 and 2023 model year domestic and import cars, light trucks, SUVs, hybrid vehicle of all sizes and vans.

The Alabama Auto Show will be held at the BJCC East Exhibition beginning March 31. It will run through April 3. Thursday’s hours are from Noon until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say the show supports local charities throughout Jefferson and Shelby Counties that assist children and youth.

