Flyer for the “Reading With Justice – The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” (Courtesy of the Birmingham Public Library).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the 60th Commemoration of the Birmingham Civil Rights Movement and in celebration of Black History Month, a panel discussion of “The 1619 Project” will be held at Birmingham Public Library’s central branch.

The event, titled “Reading with Justice – The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” kicks off with a Meet and Greet at 5:15 p.m. followed by a Book and Panel Discussion at 5:30 p.m. The event is free but attendees must RSVP by clicking here.

The panel will feature former Birmingham Mayor Dr. Richard Arrington, Jr., founding Birmingham Civil Rights Institute President Odessa Woolfolk, Birmingham Community Organizer Chad Freeman and moderator Gina Mallisham, Director of the Jefferson County Memorial Project.

Majella Chube Hamilton of the Ballard House will provide an overview of “The 1619 Project.” Written by Nikole Hannah-Jones, the historical narrative has been hailed as a groundbreaking exploration of the legacy of Black Americans starting with the arrival of the first slave ship carrying enslaved Africans off the coast of Virginia in August 1619.

The event is organized by the City of Birmingham Division of Social Justice & Racial Equity