That was one ‘Bangin Breakfast’ for Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’ve had some great meals on Food Truck Friday, but nothing as “banging” as Bangin Breakfast.

Marcus Thomas, the owner of Bangin Breakfast, recently launched his food truck after the pandemic provided an opportunity to jump on having a menu that not many food trucks have, breakfast.

From southern-style grits to having a loaded waffle on a stick, Bangin Breakfast has the perfect menu when for a breakfast lover.

Bangin Breakfast can be found posted up on the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue North right next to Precision Auto Repair in Birmingham just on the other side of Regions Field during the week. Over the weekend, cruise by the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North next to the Etheridge Car Wash.

