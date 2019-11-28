Thanksgiving at Jimmie Hale Mission

(WIAT) — Hundreds of volunteers gathered on the main campus of the Jimmie Hale Mission this morning to devote part of their day to making someone else’s a little brighter.

​Serving began a little after 6 a.m. with the first group of workers preparing breakfast plates for the clients at the Shepura Men’s Center.​​

The second wave of volunteers plan to make their way into the dining hall before noon and will be tasked with assembling Thanksgiving lunches.

Turkey, dressing, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie will be joyfully packed into nearly a hundred Mission tote bags awaiting delivery.



