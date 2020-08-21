Texas woman killed in car crash outside Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Texas woman was killed in a car crash Wednesday outside Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Friday.

Jada Christin Harris, 19, was killed when the 2015 Jeep she was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Ray Roberts, 35, of Coker. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene while Roberts was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 65 mile marker, approximately 11 miles east of Tuscaloosa city limits.

ALEA is investigating the case.

