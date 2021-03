BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Texas man was killed in a two-car crash outside of Hayden Sunday night.

Herbert John Follett III, 30, died when the 1995 Ford F-250 he was driving struck in the rear a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling cedar logs along I-65 near Alabama 160, one mile north of Hayden. Follett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the case.