Testing our ‘Eat-Abilities’ on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We evaluated our eating abilities on this Food Truck Friday.

Eat-Abilities showed up and showed off at the CBS 42 station this morning to serve a few of their specialties for our morning news team. The owner of the food truck, Reginald Evans, wants to test his customers eating abilities when they stop by. From wings to burgers, to their special Catfish Po’boy sandwich, Eat-Abilities will have a menu that can feed your whole family.

Evans started cruising the Birmingham-area back in February and hasn’t showed any signs off stopping.

Evans special sauce has kept food-lovers coming back for more and more. He won’t tell us what the ingredients are, but wow. Just wow.

Eat-Abilities will be setting up shop today at Seventh and Luxe Hair & Beauty on the 6000 1st Avenue North in Birmingham. Make sure to stop by and test your eating abilities!

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!