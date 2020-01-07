Tennessee inmate who escaped worksite is found in St. Clair Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (AP) Authorities have captured a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a worksite in a truck.

Officials say Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work-release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Kilpatrick was found Monday afternoon in St. Clair County in north Alabama.

He was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit.

The 39-year-old Kilpatrick is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession.

He began serving the sentence in October.