Tennessee inmate who escaped worksite is found in St. Clair Co.

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Kilpatrick (Courtesy: Shelby County, Tenn.)

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (AP) Authorities have captured a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a worksite in a truck.

Officials say Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work-release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Kilpatrick was found Monday afternoon in St. Clair County in north Alabama.

He was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit.

The 39-year-old Kilpatrick is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession.

He began serving the sentence in October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories