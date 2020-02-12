Ten Commandments monument returns to Montgomery for first time in 17 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ten Commandments Monument has made its way back to Montgomery. It garnered national attention when it was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court 17 years ago.

“We’ve been convinced in this society to take God out of our lives,” said Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The battle over the monument lead to Roy Moore’s removal as Alabama chief justice. On Wednesday, Moore helped move the monument to its new home at the Foundation for Moral Law.

“Lawyers might not like to see those commandments in schools. judges might not like to see them because maybe restraints their power, just a little bit,” said Moore.

While Moore was speaking inside, protesters were outside with signs and chants.

“We’re tired of Roy Moore, Roy Moore needs to retire. He needs to find something else to do with his life,” said Mia Raven, the founder of Powerhouse.

Moore fired back at protesters calling their action hateful.

“Just look outside at what we’re hearing, that’s not love,” said Moore.

After the event, there was a heated exchange between a protester and a Moore supporter. Moore says soon the public will be allowed to come into his building a view the monument.

