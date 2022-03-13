TONIGHT: Temperatures again dip below freezing under a clear sky. It won’t get as cold as last night, though. Morning lows reach the low 30s.

MONDAY: Just a few clouds roll through in the late afternoon. Another dry day, and temperatures climb back to average for this time of year.







REST OF THE WEEK: Rain returns Tuesday as an upper low to our west triggers showers and a few thunderstorms. We don’t have strong surface level features or upper level support for severe weather with this round of rain, just garden variety showers and storms. Rain lingers into Wednesday before we dry out on St. Patrick’s Day. More rain moves in Friday before we dry out again over the weekend.