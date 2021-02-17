Temporary drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site opening in Tuscaloosa

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health, Tuscaloosa County, the Tuscaloosa County EMA, the City of Tuscaloosa and the City of Northport are participating in a coordinated effort to provide a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site in Tuscaloosa.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to eligible individuals in a drive-thru at the Alabama Fire College on Shelton State’s campus Thursday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Eligible individuals may begin making appointments at tuscaloosacountyema.org/vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Those without internet are encouraged to call Tuscaloosa 311, who will be assisting the multi-agency vaccination distribution efforts.

As determined by the Alabama Department of Public Health, individuals currently eligible for the vaccine are phases 1a, 1b, and individuals 65 and older.

Phase 1a

Frontline health workers, including clinical and non-clinical, in hospitals, nursing homes, or those providing in in-home or mental health care directly

Workers in other healthcare settings providing services with a risk of exposure to fluids and aerosols

Phase 1b

First responders (firefighters and police officers)

Corrections officers and support staff

Food and agriculture workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Educators including child care workers, k-12, community colleges, and all higher education institutions (teachers and support staff members)

Judiciary

Clergy

Veterinarians

For more information about eligibility, please visit alcovidvaccine.gov.

Appointments are required, and individuals are asked to bring proof of eligibility to their appointment. Appointments will be made based on expected available doses. An appointment does not guarantee a vaccination. This is not a permanent vaccination site. Appointments will become available as vaccination doses are available.

“The County is proud to participate in this partnership effort to increase vaccination availability for those eligible according to ADPH in Tuscaloosa,” Probate Judge Rob Robertson says. “I thank the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama Fire College for supporting this expansion as we work through this critical task.”

For more information, please visit tuscaloosacountyema.org/vaccine. For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311 if within City limits, or 205-248-5311 if outside of city limits, or email covidvaccine@tuscaloosa.com.