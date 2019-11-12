Temperatures dropping overnight, are you prepared?

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– A lot of us will be turning on the heat for the first time this season as temperatures begin to drop. Shelby County Volunteer Fire Chief Cain Reed says they always see an increase in emergency calls when temperatures drop so drastically.

Reed said chimneys need to be expected and cleaned each year. If they aren’t a fire can start. “The crystal builds up inside the chimney and its flammable. When the flames don’t get enough air, it’ll suck up to it and catch the crystal on fire and then you have a chimney fire,” said Reed.

Along with tending to your chimney, caution needs to be taken with space heaters. The area surrounding a space heater needs to be cleared to ensure nothing catches fire. If you’re planning on enjoying a fire, Reed said to never use gasoline to get a fire going. “That’s a real bad hazard because you’re wood might be a little wet and you think, let me throw this accelerant on it, and it can come back upon you.”

Reed warns to never use a stove or oven to warm your home because it can not only burn an unsuspecting victim but start a fire. “That’s dangerous because if you’ve got a pet, he can get into it, a small child, or even an adult.”

If you need a place to keep warm this week, the Boutwell Auditorium will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday night.