Teen victim of Vestavia Hills church shooting recovering back home in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen who was shot at a church in Vestavia Hills earlier this month was recently released from the hospital and is now back home with his family in Dayton, Ohio.

Michael Fauber, 18, was the victim of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vestavia Hills on Dec. 3, according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief David Agee said at a press conference that a man described to be in his mid-20s played a few games of basketball with teens who he did not know in the gymnasium before he began shooting. Courtney Lee Knight, 18, and Cornelius Omar-James Knight, 22, were later arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Fauber was taken to the UAB Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Fauber’s family released the following statement:

We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf. We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle. Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas! DAVID AND RACHEL FAUBER

This shooting is still under investigation.