BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was shot and killed at a Bessemer hotel Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police received reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. at the Comfort Inn on the 5000 block of Academy Lane in Bessemer.

An 18-year-old man was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound and dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. No suspects are in custody.