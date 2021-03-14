Teen killed, another hospitalized in Elmore County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Tallassee teenager died after their vehicle overturned and struck a tree in Elmore County Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol, a juvenile had been driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree on Friendship Road, one mile west of Tallassee in Elmore County.

The passenger in the Impala, 15, dead from injuries related to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES