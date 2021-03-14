Teen killed, another hospitalized in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Tallassee teenager died after their vehicle overturned and struck a tree in Elmore County Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol, a juvenile had been driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree on Friendship Road, one mile west of Tallassee in Elmore County.

The passenger in the Impala, 15, dead from injuries related to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.