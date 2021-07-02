Teen killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Etowah County Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred on US 278 near McCourt Road in the Walnut Grove community just after 9 p.m. Officials say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from her car after crashing into the tractor-trailer.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the driver of the 18-wheeler is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released. ALEA is handling the ongoing investigation.