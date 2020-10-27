Teen killed, 3 injured in Bessemer drive-by shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Bessemer say an 18-year-old was killed and more teens are injured after a Monday evening shooting.

Bessemer police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed and 3 others are injured following a drive-by shooting outside a home on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 15th Street North.

“Another senseless shooting,” Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper said, “the wrong people with guns in their hands.”

Police said a drive-by shooting occurred and there was return fire.

“police have been heavily patrolling that area because of concerns like this. If you see something say something,” Roper said.

He continued, “The police department can’t do it all we need to citizens eyes and ears,” Roper said. “I know some people are afraid to call, but without that we can’t be everywhere at every time. These are children. Just senseless and I just feel like it could have been avoided.”