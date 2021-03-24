Teen in custody, officer hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa police officer was hospitalized Wednesday night after a high-speed chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in front of University Mall.

As of 10 p.m., officers had taken a 17-year-old into custody and were searching for a possible second suspect in the area of the mall and Midtown Village. That portion of McFarland Boulevard will remain closed to traffic while the road is cleared and officers continue the search, TPD says.

An officer working in the area of 15th Street and 10th Avenue attempted to stop the driver of a white Nissan Juke at 8:25 p.m. The driver led officers down McFarland Boulevard, west on to James I. Harrison Parkway and through the surrounding neighborhoods before returning to the area of the mall. Police say speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

The officer was injured when the suspect’s vehicle overturned and caused the multi-vehicle collision. According to TPD, the officer is being treated for minor injuries at DCH Regional Medical Center.

TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.