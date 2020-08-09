Teen charged in Mulga homicide

MULGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old young man has been arrested following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person who had been shot in the 300 block of Utica Place in Mulga.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reports. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

After further investigation, Detectives determined that the victim and 19-year-old, Cameron Moore, had gotten into an argument that escalated. Moore shot the victim and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Later Sunday, Moore was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail for the charge of murder. His arrest carries a $75,000 bond.

