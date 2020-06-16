Teen charged in fatal Auburn crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett set for trial Nov. 2

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — A trial date has been set against the teenager charged with killing a longtime Auburn broadcaster and his wife in a fatal car crash last year.

Johnston Edward Taylor, 17, will appear in court Nov. 2 for the start of the trial, which will begin with jury selection. Originally, the trial was set to begin the week of Aug. 31, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor is accused of driving and crashing into Auburn sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, the night of May 25, 2019 at a speed of over 90 miles per hour. Marijuana was found in Taylor’s system shortly after the crash.

The Lee County Justice Center has yet to announce if any boundaries will be set in the courtroom during the trial, such as a limiting the number of people allowed inside the room.

Taylor was previously being held at the Lee County Detention Center, but has been under house arrest since April due to concerns of inmates contracting the coronavirus.

LATEST POSTS