Teen charged in deadly Bramblett crash in Auburn faces bond revocation for driving citations

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn teen charged in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett could have his bond revoked in the case due to additional allegations involving speeding, reckless driving and suspected marijuana presence.

Johnston Taylor, 16, has been out on bond after being charged in connection to the deaths of Rod Bramblett, the well-known “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and his wife, Paula who worked at Auburn University in Information Technology. The crash happened on May 25 after investigators claim he rammed the back of the Bramblett’s car while traveling between 89 and 91 miles per hour along Shug Jordan Parkway, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

Taylor is charged with two counts of manslaughter, a Class B Felony.

Paula and Rod Bramblett

Now, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to revoke his bond, based on a number of traffic citations Taylor has received since the deadly crash.

In a motion filed Friday, Lee County District Attorney’s Office claimed Taylor has been issued several traffic citations following the deadly crash. The tickets include traveling at a high rate of speed, reckless driving and suspected presence of marijuana, according to the motion filed Friday by prosecutors.

“While the defendant is free on bond for the charges, he continues to engage in the same reckless driving behavior receiving two speeding tickets and one reckless driving citation. He was also found in possession of suspected marijuana residue while the vehicle he was driving smelled of marijuana,” District Attorney Brandon Hughes stated in the motion.

Specifically, prosecutors are asking that Taylor’s bond be revoked and for immediate bond restrictions to be set not to allow him to operate a vehicle until a revocation hearing can be had.

Motion to Revoke Bond, Motion for Immediate Amendment of Bond Conditions

According to court documents, investigators believe Taylor had used marijuana prior to the crash. An Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences toxicology report indicated a blood sample from Taylor contained THC.

Taylor told police he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened, according to the traffic crash report. However, Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina maintains he was not using marijuana or drinking at the time of the crash, adding that Taylor had been at the lake all day and was exhausted.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit indicates a study of the crash shows Taylor’s vehicle was not braking, according to the affidavit.

Taylor’s case will be heard by a grand jury.

LATEST POSTS