BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a man at the Roebuck Plaza Shopping Center last month.

Ja’Marcus Jordan, 18, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Lazonathan Rhodes back on March 19.

During his arrest, five guns and an undisclosed amount of narcotics were also seized by police.

Jordan is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.