ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy charged with killing five members of his family, including three younger siblings, is being charged as an adult.
Mason Sisk, of Elkmont, faces four counts of capital murder, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities released his name for the first time following the decision to charge him as an adult.
He is being held in the county jail without bond. Sisk was 14 at the time of the slayings.
LATEST POSTS
- Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff goes to runoff
- Fact-checking the election conspiracy theories swirling on social media
- Teen accused of killing 5 in family to be charged as adult
- Huntsville dealership gives brand new SUV to Raising Men Lawn Care founder
- Alabama gyms adapt to removal of occupancy restrictions amid COVID-19