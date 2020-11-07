Teen accused of killing 5 in family to be charged as adult

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy charged with killing five members of his family, including  three younger siblings, is being charged as an adult.

Mason Sisk, of Elkmont, faces four counts of capital murder, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities released his name for the first time following the decision to charge him as an adult.  

He is being held in the county jail without bond. Sisk was 14 at the time of the slayings.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES