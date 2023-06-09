BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime Birmingham restaurant is celebrating 50 years of serving its famous Greek food with a Southern flair.

You may recognize the green murals on the outside of Ted’s Restaurant, located just a few blocks from UAB on 12th Street South between 3rd and 4th Avenue. It is known for great food and the family that runs it.

Those at Ted’s serve what they call “Greek-American soul food,” made fresh daily since 1973.

On Friday, owners Beba and Tasos Touloupis joined CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg to talk about the restaurant and what has made it special over the years.

“It’s really a meat-and-three, but the way I define it is ‘meet-and-greet;’ meet people, greet people because it’s just a small community that, at times, is almost too big for us to handle,” Tasos said. “That’s the vibe. That’s the atmosphere, that you go to Ted’s and you feel relaxed like a family and have a great, great meal.”

To celebrate their anniversary, Ted’s will be selling special merchandise between June 12 and June 17, as well as donating all proceeds from its dessert sales to three local nonprofit groups: aTeam Ministries, ELI Thrive and Blanket Fort Hope.