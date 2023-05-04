BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Avondale Brewing Company has canceled Ted Nugent’s upcoming concert after receiving public backlash from Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ community.

The brewery and concert venue posted the statement regarding the cancellation to their Instagram story Thursday afternoon, days after the announcement of the hard rock singer-songwriter’s stop for the summer.

“We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18,” the business stated.

Screenshot of Avondale Brewing Co.’s statement on the cancellation of Ted Nugent’s concert planned for July 18, which was posted on their Instagram story Thursday afternoon (Courtesy of Monica Nakashima).

Several patrons of Avondale Brewing Company spoke out against hosting Nugent’s concert due to his history of homophobic and transphobic remarks, such as stating that “there is no such thing as transgender” via his Twitter account.

Al’s on 7th, a gay bar in downtown Birmingham, took a stand against Nugent’s show by boycotting purchasing beer from Avondale Brewing Company and its partner company Good People Brewing. The bar’s owner Mark Cummings praised the brewery’s cancellation via social media following Thursday’s announcement.

“It’s a great day. We’re glad the people at Avondale are doing what’s right,” Cummings stated on Al’s on 7th Facebook page. “They said loud and clear that hate doesn’t have a home there and I’m proud of them!”

Avondale Brewing Company’s concerts and events page has been updated to remove Nugent’s tour date listing. However, Nugent’s official website has yet to remove the scheduled July 18 show at the time of this article’s publication. Tickets for the show were scheduled to go on sale Friday.