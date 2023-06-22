BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Technology helped in a big way Tuesday night during a rescue in a fire in north Shelby County, as equipment like thermal cameras and drones are becoming more common tools to see around fire stations.

Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue say firefighters arrived Tuesday night to find heavy fire coming from a townhouse on Reach Drive. While some began putting out the flames, others began searching the house for people using a thermal cameras.

The fire department says these cameras can help firefighters not only see where people may be but also where the fire may be spreading next.

Though technology within the fire department has come a long way, Cahaba Valley Fire Chief Buddy Wilkes says it’s not foolproof.

“But we also have to be aware that technology [has] their fail points so a lot of things we do still goes back to the manual things we have to do,” says Wilkes. “We have a camera to help search but a lot of times we still have to do the manual searching. That’s why in training, we still teach those methods.”

Wilkes says some things that may keep a thermal camera from being 100% accurate, such as if the person’s body or clothes have become the same temperature as the floor they’re on or if the person is hidden by blankets on a bed.

The fire department says it’s crucial to check smoke detectors and make sure everything is working to help protect yourself and your loved ones.