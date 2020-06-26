Teachers group, parents voice opinion on how Alabama schools should reopen in the fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Alabama State School Superintendent Eric Mackey is expected to release his guidelines for schools on how to reopen in the fall.

The Birmingham chapter of the American Federation of Teachers is voicing their opinion on the matter. Richard Franklin, president of the Birmingham AFT, said he is against schools having in-person class in the fall.

“If we open our schools, really we’re going to put kids in harm’s way and employees and I think it would be dangerous and foolish of us. We don’t have a vaccine right now. Under normal circumstances, we don’t want to allow kids to enter school if they don’t take all their vaccines so I don’t even understand this logic that we’re going to open school with a vaccine for COVID-19,” Franklin said.

Some parents have mixed feelings on the matter. One Homewood mother said if given the option to do virtual or in-person, she will probably choose the virtual route for her Homewood High School students.

For Betsy Bailey, a Mountain Brook cmom, she said when it comes to COVID-19, she isn’t worried that her kids will get sick at school, and she wants them back in the classroom.

“I don’t think there is a one side fits all and i just want a choice. I want to send my kids to school but I respect those that don’t and if they want to e-learn and that’s what works for them, that’s their option and choice, and then I know we’re going to move into the mask debate so that’s another thing my husband and I will have to think about,” Bailey said.

Franklin said he’s heard from teacher in the Birmingham-metro and Jefferson County area and he said many are concerned about having class again in-person.

“They’re afraid. They miss the kids but they’re afraid. I would say most of teachers they are going to do whatever needs to get done because they’ll do whatever the kids need but they have a fear because some have underlying health issues themselves but they’re concerned. If you look, no one is immune to this,” he said.

Mackey is expected to present his plans to the public in a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

