Teachers concerned about returning to school

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — President of Birmingham American Federation of Teachers, Richard Franklin, released this statement concerning the re-opening of Alabama’s public schools (Survey results included):

The safety and health of our public-school communities must be first and foremost in any plans to reopen buildings so that educators can teach, and students can learn. The road map to return to in-person classroom instruction must be clear, universal and focused on science and the advice of top health experts. It must not jeopardize the health and well-being of our school populations.

I was extremely frustrated when our State Superintendent, Dr. Mackey, revealed the Alabama Roadmap to Reopening Schools. It was vague, left everything up to local school systems, and offered no extra resources to achieve the safe reopening that we all desire. Simply directing district officials to follow generic CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations, without customizing requirements for the realities of our school settings, is insufficient for a safe statewide reopening. We need more, not less, funding as our students return to school and rebound from the pandemic and the inevitable learning loss and trauma that come with it.

Protocols and physical barriers are being put in place in doctor offices, banks, grocery stores, and other public locations to keep the customers and patients safe, our public schools should be no different. After all, you do not go to any of those locations for 8 hours a day, five days a week, like our students and staff do in our public schools.

Before Alabama parents send their children into school buildings this fall, they must feel confident that districts have the funds necessary to make schools safe havens. They must know that everyone is following CDC guidelines for health and safety — and that our buildings are not incubators for spreading COVID-19.

Successfully returning to in-person learning depends largely on local districts ensuring a real voice for all public education employees in determining our ‘new normal.’ Teachers and school support staff must have the opportunity to provide input, ideas and proposals to districts and the state’s education department to ensure students and our members’ safety.

Recently Birmingham AFT surveyed public-school employees from across the state to find out how they felt about returning to face to face learning. We had 1750 responses. Here’s what we found:



60% say that their district’s leadership team is not including educators in their conversations about district led virtual education and the upcoming 20-21 school year.



72% do not feel safe at all returning to their buildings



59% said that mandatory masks, social distancing, daily classroom sanitizing, frequent hand wash breaks, and smaller class sizes would not alleviate their fears enough to feel safe returning to work.

When given a choice between face to face, blended (face to face and district led virtual) or complete virtual learning

54% said complete district led virtual learning, 9% said face to face.



66% of the respondents felt prepared, or somewhat prepared, for district led virtual learning.



96% are worried, or somewhat worried, about the impact of the Coronavirus on their own health.

Back in June, State Superintendent Ed Mackey released the road map as a 50-page set of guidelines for schools to follow, said that approximately $200 million provided by CARES Act will go out to local school districts to keep the plan.



Mackey said the road map is available on the Alabama State Department of Education’s website. He added that while the guidance is not an exhaustive list, it is part of a continuous plan and a guidance document that is based on experience. He says that about 60 people contributed to the plan, including teachers, administrative staff, and many others.

The road map includes three areas: wellness, operations and facilities, and instructions and technology. The recommendations include essential, guidance, and consideration.

Mackey said improving remote learning will involve a statewide digital curriculum, devices for students, professional development for students, statewide learning systems, and connectivity in rural areas through broadband expansion, WiFi access, and hot spots.

Mackey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who added that with the new plan for schools to reopen, smaller groups are better than larger groups, so outdoor school gatherings would be preferable to indoor classrooms, if possible. Harris also said longer events were not as safe as shorter events.



Harris said that somehow, he would like to see “choke points,” such as smaller doorways where people gather or move from class to class to either be minimized or eliminated all together.



Mackey and Harris said extracurricular activities would look a lot different, but activities like football and other sports would resume, albeit with social distancing if possible and sanitizing methods to help prevent the spread of the virus.



Mackey said that through these changes, Alabama would face its most difficult school year to date, but that teachers and school systems would be up to the challenge because their students needed them to be. For more information regarding the Alabama State Department of Education and the road map, visit the ALSDE website.