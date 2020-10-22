TCSO deputy, Woodstock officer shot at in McCalla, suspect in critical condition

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in McCalla where two law enforcement officers were shot at Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a TCSO deputy and an officer with the Woodstock Police Department were shot at numerous times in the 11000 block of Apple Valley Road around 9 p.m.

No injuries were sustained by the officers. The suspect later shot himself, according to law enforcement. The suspect is said to be in critical condition. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two attempted murder warrants have been issued for the suspect. He has not yet been formally charged.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS